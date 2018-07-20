What’s up for your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday evening photo by David Hutchinson)

Happy Friday! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

THRIFTWAY TENT SALE: First of three days for the West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) tent sale. (4201 SW Morgan)

WADING POOLS OPEN: In West Seattle, Friday wading pools are Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), until 8 pm; EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden), noon-7 pm; Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander), noon-6:30 pm.

WHITE CENTER JUBILEE DAYS: Festival continues with 11 am-11 pm carnival, 3 pm-11 pm block party – details and locations on the WCJD website.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED: Today and tomorrow, the outdoor saltwater pool at Lincoln Park is closed to the public because of swim meets.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, Terry presents “The Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of.” Today: “The Devil’s Backbone” (2001). $1 members, $2 nonmembers, free popcorn! (4217 SW Oregon)

BUILD THE WORLD’S SLOWEST COMPUTER! 2 pm at High Point Library, as explained here. (3411 SW Raymond)

SWAC COUGARS SIGNUPS: Registration continues for SWAC Cougars Youth Football and Cheer. You can also do it in person 5:30-7:30 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “Henry IV, Part 1,” 7 pm at Camp Long. (5200 35th SW)

THE BREWS BROTHERS: This three-person guitar band performs live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Sandrider, live, in-store, all ages! 7 pm. (California/Alaska)

AT KENYON HALL: Roy Zimmerman presents “ReZist,” 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Details and ticket info in our calendar listing.

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, it’s Special Order, Goodtime Hustle, The Aion Frequency in “a night of funky psychedelic music featuring three of the Pacific Northwest’s finest genre-bending acts” at Parliament Tavern in The Admiral District. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE THE FULL LINEUP … for today and beyond, via our complete calendar!