WestSide Baby in tonight’s West Seattle Outdoor Movies nonprofit spotlight; WS Food Bank is next

West Seattle Outdoor Movies never charge admission – but if you can, bring a few $ for raffle tickets – every week benefits a different nonprofit and brings some cool raffle prizes. Tonight, WestSide Baby is getting the raffle $ and giving away the prizes listed above. We photographed WS Baby’s booth at tonight’s movie outside the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle:

WS Baby reps were wit reps from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate (WSB sponsor and tonight’s spotlight sponsor for the movie, “Secret Life of Pets“). Next weekend (August 4th), the Saturday night movie is “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”:

Next week’s spotlight nonprofit is the West Seattle Food Bank. We’ll have other details later in the week – just make plans to be outside the Y (3622 SW Snoqualmie) before the movie starts at dusk!