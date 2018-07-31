West Seattle Water Taxi plans for August’s major music events: Pearl Jam, SPF30

(WSB photo, March 2018)

A question from Kirsten led us to ask the King County Water Taxi team about plans for the upcoming Pearl Jam concerts at Safeco Field, and while we were asking, we inquired about the reported plans to add service for SPF30, the Sub Pop Records 30th anniversary extravaganza at Alki. Here’s what we found out from Water Taxi spokesperson Brent Champaco:

PEARL JAM AT SAFECO FIELD, AUGUST 8 & 10: “We are not planning to operate extended evening service for the Pearl Jam concert Wednesday, Aug. 8; however, on Aug. 10 we will be operating on our regular Friday schedule for West Seattle, which already has extended sailings. We typically do not run extended service for special events other than evening home Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders FC games.”

SPF30 AT ALKI, AUGUST 11: “We have been working directly with Sub Pop Records … On Saturday, Aug. 11, in addition to the MV Doc Maynard running its regular Saturday service, we plan on running an extra boat (the MV Sally Fox) on the West Seattle route from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 7:30 p.m. 11:30 p.m. These times are when we expect most people to be traveling to, and returning from, the event.” (Sub Pop has promised full transportation details soon.)