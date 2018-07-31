West Seattle Tuesday: Seafair Parade of Ships, book release with music, Harbor Island cleanup info event, more…

(Rufous Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Your West Seattle highlights for this last day of July:

WADING POOLS: Though it’s cloudy and cooler this morning, Seattle Parks says they’ll be open. Your Tuesday pools are Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 11 am-8 pm, and Delridge (Genesee/Delridge), noon-6:30 pm.

SEAFAIR PARADE OF SHIPS: While the official “parade” is set to pass the downtown waterfront at 1 pm, the ships sail past West Seattle shores before that – we’ll be watching and will publish a report when they are. As announced early today, the participants in today’s parade:

-U.S. Navy: Guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG-92) and amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD-25), which was in the parade in 2016

-U.S. Coast Guard: USCGC Mellon

-Royal Canadian Navy: HMCS Yellowknife & HMCS Whitehorse

(Tour info for the next five days is here.)

MOBILE BIKE REPAIRS: Third BikeWorks session of the summer – get free or reduced-price bicycle repairs on the driveway behind Neighborhood House High Point, 2-4:30 pm. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

DELRIDGE GROCERY FARMSTAND: The Delridge Grocery Coop continues its weekly farmstand, 3-7 pm at the Shell across from DGC’s future store. (5441 Delridge Way SW)

HARBOR ISLAND CLEANUP INFO DROP-IN: Questions about the Superfund cleanup starting soon at Harbor Island? The EPA will be at Seacrest today, 4-6 pm, to answer them, as previewed here Monday. (1660 Harbor SW)

MIKE HIPPLE BOOK RELEASE, PLUS THE CASTAWAYS: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), join Mike Hipple for his “80s Redux” book-release party, featuring local ukulele band The Castaways. (5612 California SW)

TRIVIA AT WHISKY WEST: The weekly Geeks Who Drink trivia at Whisky West (WSB sponsor) starts at 8 pm. 21+. (6451 California SW)

WHAT ELSE? You can check our full calendar now – or any time – by going here.