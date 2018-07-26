West Seattle Thursday: Canoes, concert, councilmembers, much more…

(Osprey, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Before we get too much further into the day, highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you will find even more for today/tonight):

WADING POOLS IN WEST SEATTLE: The ones open today are Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) 11 am-8 pm, EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) noon-7 pm, and Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) noon-6:30 pm.

TRIBAL CANOES AT ALKI: Any time after noon, the Muckleshoot Tribe will welcome 2018 Tribal Canoe Journeys participants to Alki Beach, for an overnight stop on the Power Paddle to Puyallup. More than 100 canoe families are registered this year. Here’s our most-recent preview. The canoes usually are brought up onto the beach just east of Alki Bathhouse. (59th SW/Alki SW)

DROP-IN ART STUDIO: For ages 2-10 at Delridge Library, 1 pm-3 pm. Free. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN DRAW WITH SPECIAL GUEST: This one’s for adults – must be at least 21. 5-7 pm at the Log House Museum, come draw, and enjoy a special guest:

The Log House Museum is excited to host Jose Rodriguez III at Open Draw on July 26th. This local West Seattle artist will be creating a one-of-a-kind piece for our upcoming exhibit Sound Spots live at Open Draw! Come see Jose work while he paints the significant history of music in West Seattle.

In the courtyard. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT AT ALAIR: Special visiting vendors, specials, raffle prizes, and more at Alair! Details in our calendar listing. 5-9 pm. (3280 California SW)

JUNCTION NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION: 6:30 pm quarterly meeting at Senior Center/Sisson Building. SDOT presentation on Avalon repaving/rechannelization and Sound Transit update on West Seattle light rail are among the topics. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, with two City Councilmembers as guest speakers: Lisa Herbold and Teresa Mosqueda. All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Great reason to be outside instead of in your (likely) hot home/apartment – free show at 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, this week featuring Good Quiver. Presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, with co-sponsors including WSB. (Walnut south of Lander)

MYSTERY EVENT? OR NOT? A month ago we published this mysterious notice about a private event planned for tonight at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. Not sure if it’s still happening – no “no parking” signs (except for the ones for the film crew tomorrow) and no load-in when we checked earlier this morning; we pinged the people from whom we’d received the notice, and they didn’t reply. But we’ll check back later in the day. If you do see signs of something big there tonight, please text/call us – 206-293-6302 is our 24/7 breaking-news hotline – thanks!