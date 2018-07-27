West Seattle, Washington

28 Saturday

West Seattle scene: Celebrating 25 years of sister-cityhood with Gdynia, Poland

July 27, 2018 10:52 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

(WSB photos)

That cake was part of the party tonight at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), where the Seattle-Gdynia Sister City Association celebrated its first quarter-century with a dinner celebration tonight. (Thanks to member Gail Ann Wodzin for the tip!) Gdynia, a port city in northern Poland, is one of Seattle’s 21 sister cities (here’s a bit of backstory). And of course the dinner featured VIPs:

From left, guest speaker Ken Workman of the Duwamish Tribe, Gdynia city councilmember Maja Wagner, Gdynia deputy mayor Bartosz Bartoszewicz, Seattle deputy mayor David Moseley, and the association’s president Zbig Konofalski. The Sister City Association has another event coming up in West Seattle – its summer picnic is this Sunday in Lincoln Park.

