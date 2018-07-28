West Seattle Saturday: Alki Art Fair, outrigger racing, much more! Plus traffic alerts

We start with three traffic alerts for today/tonight:

TORCHLIGHT PARADE FLOATS: Until 10 am, you might spot them on Harbor Avenue SW en route from Terminal 5 to this afternoon’s pre-parade Fanfest, which is why that stretch has “no parking” signage.

ADMIRAL WAY RAMP CLOSURE: Scheduled through 4 pm, SDOT crews are doing landscaping work that will require closure of the Admiral Way offramp from the westbound West Seattle Bridge.

TORCHLIGHT RUN NB VIADUCT CLOSURE: The northbound Alaskan Way Viaduct will close for tonight’s Torchlight Run. WSDOT says 4:30-7:30; the alert signs say 6-7:30 pm.

And now, your Saturday highlights:

FRIENDS OF ROXHILL NEEDS YOU: 9 am work party at the new playground:

Friends of Roxhill Elementary is hosting what we hope to be a final work day at our new playground at E.C. Hughes on Saturday, July 28, at 9 a.m. Wear good shoes and come help us smooth out gravel and other small projects before the last of the wood chips go in. Thank you! Contact friendsofroxhill@gmail.com if you have any questions.

(7740 34th SW)

OUTRIGGER CANOE RACING: “Da Grind” (previewed here) brings outriggers to Alki again this year. Racing starts at 9:30 am; details here. (59th SW/Alki SW)

ALKI ART FAIR, FIRST DAY: 10 am-6 pm today, with music on two stages, continuing to 9 pm on the main stage east of Alki Bathhouse. Booths stretch along the boardwalk/promenade west of the Bathhouse.

-Music schedule here

-Overview and artist/vendor list here

(Alki Avenue SW and 59th-64th SW)

STUFFED CAKES’ CLOSING PARTY: 10 am-3 pm, Stuffed Cakes says goodbye: “We’ll have a face painter, free mini cupcakes (while supplies last), and refreshments so we can THANK YOU for making this the best ride!” (9003 35th SW)

LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Not a mega-low tide, but -1.1 feet at 12:01 pm is low enough that Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out at Constellation Park (63rd SW/Beach Drive SW) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 11 am-1 pm.

WADING POOLS: Delridge and Hiawatha are both open noon-6:45 pm; Lincoln Park is open 11 am-8 pm; and Highland Park Spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm. Addresses are on the citywide wading pool/spraypark schedule.

CATIO TOUR: 10 “catios” (outdoor enclosed areas for cats) are being showcased in the noon-4 pm tour, including this one in West Seattle:

You have to buy your ticket online here; you’ll then get a map and other info.

WATER FESTIVAL, FEATURING LUCHA LIBRE: ECOSS presents the Water Festival at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park, 1-7 pm, including Lucha Libre Volcanica at 1:30 pm and a lantern launch at 6 pm. Full schedule here. (7900 10th Ave. S.)

‘HENRY IV, PART 1’: Free Shakespeare in Lincoln Park courtesy of GreenStage, 7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES – BRING DIAPERS! Outside the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor): “Secret Life of Pets” is tonight’s movie; WestSide Baby is the spotlight nonprofit and still collecting diapers for the Stuff the Bus drive. Also there: The Macho Burgers food truck. Bring your own chair/blanket and get a spot as early as 6:30 pm; the movie’s at dusk. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

YES, THERE’S MORE … see our complete calendar!