West Seattle Outdoor Movies, week 2: Bring diapers Saturday night!

That’s the trailer for “Secret Life of Pets,” which will be onscreen Saturday night for West Seattle Outdoor Movies‘ week two. The movie’s free as always but if you can – BRING DIAPERS! WestSide Baby is the spotlight nonprofit this week, and it’s the last major event in WS Baby’s Stuff the Bus Diaper Drive, which still needs thousands more diapers to reach this year’s goal.

You also need to bring your own chair/blanket to the WSOM site outside the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) BUT if you want to have dinner at the movies this week, you don’t have to bring your own, because the Macho Burgers food truck will be there (as well as the Y’s concession stand). You’re welcome to come stake out your spot as early as 6:30 pm; the movie starts at dusk.