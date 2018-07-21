West Seattle Grand Parade, PAWrade, WS Outdoor Movies, and MUCH more for your Saturday!

Happy Saturday! We start today’s list with the biggest event of the day:

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: 11 am is the official start from California/Lander, headed southbound to California/Edmunds, but the police motorcycle drill teams get started first, as early as 10:30 am. Here’s our most-comprehensive preview.

WEST SEATTLE PAWrade: Used to be a kid parade before the Grand Parade. This year, a dog parade! If you didn’t preregister, no worries, you and your dog(s) can just show up at 4400 California SW before the 11 am start – the PAWrade (categories and prizes if you choose to be part of that, but it’s not required) will go from California/Genesee to California/Edmunds.

ROAD CLOSURES AND BUS REROUTES: California closes a few hours in advance and parking restrictions are in effect now, including side streets used for staging near the start of the parade route. Metro reroutes are linked here.

DUWAMISH ROWING CLUB HOSTS REGATTA: 8 am-2 pm, from Duwamish Waterway Park, it’s the club’s third annual Dieter Hotz Regatta. Spectators welcome! (7900 10th Ave. S.)

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: 9 am, near Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, by donation. All welcome. (61st SW/Alki SW)

ALKI BEACH PRIDE: Fourth annual LGBTQI party at the beach, 11 am-6 pm! (59th SW/Alki SW)

WADING POOLS: Sunny and warm again today, so they’ll be open! In West Seattle, today’s wading pools are Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), until 8 pm, and Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander), noon-6:30 pm. Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is also open, 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSURE: Again today, Colman Pool is closed to the public because of swim meets.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL FUNDRAISER: Noon-3 pm, presented by School of Rock, at West Seattle Christian Church, with ice cream from Full Tilt, to get instruments for students in need. (4400 42nd SW)

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN KITE FESTIVAL: The annual celebration at the Seattle Chinese Garden, 2-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus on Puget Ridge.

LATINO CULTURAL CELEBRATION: Free, at 6 pm at Roxhill Park, “headlined by Paraguayan singer and dancer Deseo Carmin bringing her unique blend of Latin rhythms, modern Latin jazz and flamenco-influenced music and dance, accompanied by the amazing guitarist Stoma Andrei. Also featuring a performance piece Aqua, written and performed by Venezuelan Milivia Pacheco and directed by Fernando Luna, exploring the Afro-Latina experience and their connection to water.” (29th/Barton)

WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: First of six Saturday nights for the free outdoor-movie series! Tonight at dusk – “Wonder Woman.” You’re welcome to bring your chair/blanket and stake out a spot as early as 6:30 pm outside the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), which offers kids’ activities and concessions. Tonight’s raffle will benefit the West Seattle Helpline. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

‘THE THREE MUSKETEERS’: Swashbuckling outdoor theater presented by GreenStage, 7 pm at Camp Long. Free. (5200 35th SW)

ROO AND THE FEW: Performing covers and originals at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

RYEGRASS: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – details in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

