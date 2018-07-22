West Seattle Grand Parade 2018: The youth

These photos from Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade are a shoutout to some of the younger participants who we haven’t shown so far. Above, West Seattle Bengals football players were a crowd favorite. Below, another group of young athletes, the Southside Revolution roller-derby skaters, rolled down the route:

The Mexican-Folklorico youth group Joyas Mestizas joined the parade again this year:

Many scouts, too, including this group from the Baden-Powell Service Association:

And as mentioned earlier in our coverage, Boy Scout Troop 284 provided the honor guard to lead this year’s Grand Parade:

The parade is produced by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation. Still more to show! And if you enjoy parades in general – the Jubilee Days Parade is happening today in White Center, 11 am start from 16th SW/SW 112th, heading north on 16th SW to SW 100th.