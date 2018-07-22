West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Water-rescue response brings SFD crews to Seacrest

July 22, 2018 8:03 pm
8:03 PM: A water-rescue response is headed to Seacrest/Don Armeni, though apparently it’s related to a call involving a kiteboarder seen from a spot across the bay in Discovery Park – the dock here is being used as a rendezvous point. Updates as we hear them.

8:10 PM: The kiteboarder who was the subject of the original call is apparently OK and getting assistance to get to shore on the other side of the bay. Fireboat Leschi is still at Seacrest loading up assistance just in case.

8:15 PM: And now they’re keeping the rescue operation going as they’ve determined other kiteboarders in the water may still need help.

8:21 PM: Our crew talked to SFD personnel at Seacrest who explained that they brought divers to the dock to get on board Leschi, which is now headed across the bay. Added a photo of the SFD land unit that’ll be leaving Seacrest soon. Meantime, the actual rescue, south of West Point, sounds to be going OK, with one person still in the water but rescuers nearby.

  • Out for a walk July 22, 2018 (10:46 pm)
    So glad to hear that everyone is or will be safe. That’s a scary thing to have happen. …..I wonder. ….Who pays for the rescue?  Does the person being rescued or family receive a bill or do taxpayers come to the rescue?  

    • WSB July 22, 2018 (10:53 pm)
      No, there is no bill. Same as if SFD came to a house on fire, or SPD responded to a crime … this is part of the public-safety service.

