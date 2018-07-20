VIDEO: As voting begins, five 34th District State Senate candidates answer West Seattle Chamber of Commerce questions

The ballots have been mailed and voting has begun for the August 7th primary election. The major local race in our area is for the 34th District State Senate seat. Last night at the DAV Hall in Delridge, five of the 11 candidates answered questions at a forum presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. Our video begins with introductions from the Chamber and DAV; if you want to jump ahead to the candidates, they start 4 minutes in:

The Chamber said it invited all 11 candidates, with repeated outreach to those who didn’t accept the invitation, and these are the ones who showed up: Joe Nguyen, Shannon Braddock, Sofia Aragon, Lois Schipper, and Lem Charleston. Among the highlights of the forum: State Senator Sharon Nelson, whose decision not to run for re-election set up this wide-open race, was invited to question her would-be successors.

P.S. You have at least one more chance to hear from candidates in this race – the White Center Chamber of Commerce has a forum scheduled for 6 pm next Tuesday (July 24) at Tommy Sound (9409 Delridge Way SW). They have not yet announced which candidates will participate. And remember to get your ballot in a mailbox – prepaid postage! – or dropbox by August 7th.