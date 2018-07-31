TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:25 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

Reminders:

ADMIRAL WAY BRIDGE TESTING: Continuing today – closures on the Admiral Way Bridge for SDOT testing.

I-90 BRIDGE: The Blue Angels are here; closures of the I-90 floating bridge – are set for Thursday-Sunday:

Thursday, Aug. 2: 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1 to 2:45 p.m. (practice) Friday, Aug. 3: 12:55 to 2:45 p.m. (Seafair Air Show) Saturday, Aug. 4: 12:55 to 2:45 p.m. (Seafair Air Show) Sunday, Aug. 5: 12:55 to 2:45 p.m. (Seafair Air Show)

Also:

STADIUM ZONE: The Mariners have another 7:10 pm game vs. the Astros.