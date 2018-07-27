SPORTS: West Seattle Little League’s first loss at state tournament

(Photos by Barry J. White. Above, manager Mike Fahy’s somber postgame huddle with the players)

Thanks to Barry J. White for the report and photos on the West Seattle Little League 12-year-olds’ first loss at the state tournament:

The West Seattle Little League All-Stars ran into a hard-hitting Pacific team and lost their first game of the 2018 State Tournament in Sedro-Woolley 8-4. Westside now moves into the loser’s bracket and must win out or come home.

Above – baseballs were flying on a hot, dry day in the Skagit with the wind blowing straight out. Pacific chased starter Eli Parker (L) in with two outs in the third. Blake Taft (center) and Tristan Buehring (R) came in to pitch effective relief and keep the team in reach.

Above, Jake Daily reacts after cracking a two-run homer in the second that briefly put Westside up 2-1. A Matthew Henning solo home run, his fourth in four games, and a pair of minor rallies gave the team life at the end.

West Seattle plays again today at 5:00 at Tesarik Field against the same Sammamish side they knocked off two days ago. The winner advances to play Pacific on Saturday.