SPORTS: West Seattle Little League 12-year-old All-Stars back on winning track at state tournament

July 27, 2018 8:45 pm
Thanks again to Barry J. White for the photo and report on today’s game in Sedro-Woolley:

It was equal parts relief and elation as the West Seattle All-Stars rallied for five runs in the fifth and held on for a 5-2 win over Sammamish to stay alive in the 2018 State Tournament in Sedro-Woolley. The win knocks Sammamish out and sets up a rematch with Pacific at 12:00 tomorrow at Tesarik Field. Westside needs to win to set up a winner-take-all game on Sunday.

