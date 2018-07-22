SPORTS: Another West Seattle Little League victory at state tournament

(Photos added 9:22 pm – by Barry White)
7:18 PM: Thanks again to Cami MacNamara for another report from Sedro-Woolley, where the West Seattle Little League All-Star 12s scored another big state-tournament win today, this time against Walla Walla, with the game called at 14-0 in the fifth inning. As shown on the official bracket, their next game is Tuesday, 4 pm vs. Sammamish.
9:22 PM: Thanks to Barry White for sending photos and a summary:
Miles Gosztola pitched three dominant innings, allowing no hits while striking out seven.
Robbie Foisy relieved him and pitched two hitless innings and striking out three.
Matthew Henning smacked a three-run homer as part of a six-run third inning that broke the game open. As they have throughout this run, the team helped itself with aggressive baserunning and sharp defense.
