SPORTS: Another West Seattle Little League victory at state tournament

(Photos added 9:22 pm – by Barry White)

7:18 PM: Thanks again to Cami MacNamara for another report from Sedro-Woolley, where the West Seattle Little League All-Star 12s scored another big state-tournament win today, this time against Walla Walla, with the game called at 14-0 in the fifth inning. As shown on the official bracket, their next game is Tuesday, 4 pm vs. Sammamish.

9:22 PM: Thanks to Barry White for sending photos and a summary: