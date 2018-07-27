Shooting victim found at Delridge apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting, complicated by the fact the victim wasn’t shot at the location where he was found. That location is the Longfellow Creek Apartments (5915 Delridge Way SW), where both SPD and SFD are converging right now. The 28-year-old victim is reported to have (update) two gunshot wounds, back and shoulder, and is reported – according to police-radio communication – to not be telling police where the shooting happened. He’s been taken to Harborview.