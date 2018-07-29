‘Rowing on the Duwamish is alive and well!’ 3rd annual Dieter Hotz Regatta

(Junior doubles’ race. Photo courtesy Duwamish Rowing Club)

The Duwamish Rowing Club reports it was a beautiful day for their 3rd annual Dieter Hotz Regatta. Sarah Blum sent the report and photos from the July 21st event:

Entries from Eastside Prep, Lake Union and Lake Washington clubs rounded out the field with singles, doubles, coxed and coxless quads, plus coxed fours took off about every ten – fifteen minutes to race up the 1000-meter course to cheering crowds in the park overlooking the finish line. There were both youth and master’s races throughout the morning. Rowing on the Duwamish is alive and well!

It was a youth rower from Eastside Prep that took the coveted Boeing trophy for her race in a single scull.

Lake Union Crew took the overall points win for the Dieter Hotz trophy and a good time was had by all.

One of the most exciting races was the coxless quad race between Lake Union and DRC (Duwamish Rowing Club).

As the boats neared the finish line Lake Union was in the lead, the crowd was cheering on the DRC boat and in the sprint they passed the LUC boat by about 8 inches at the finish.

Anyone can learn to row. DRC had learn-to-row classes through June and one of the new rowers, Matt White, raced in the master’s four like a pro. Matt’s daughter is in the youth program at DRC.

Winners of the ECOSS trophy for 2018 was the Lake Union Crew: