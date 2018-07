(Courtesy Mike Russell Foto)

Thanks to Mike Russell for the photo and first word of this work that will cause some closures on the Admiral Way Bridge next week. After Mike reported spotting the sign, we asked SDOT for the details. Mostly lane closures, but next Wednesday will include closing the entire bridge to vehicle traffic for a few minutes at a time. Here’s the notice:

If the embedded version above doesn’t work for you, here’s the notice in PDF.