HAPPENING NOW: Paddle to Puyallup resumes with canoe families departing Alki, heading south

10:22 AM: That’s the view from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook along Beach Drive right now as canoe families on the Paddle to Puyallup journey continue leaving Alki after an overnight stop (WSB arrival coverage here), headed for their second-to-last stop, Dash Point. More to come.

10:42 AM: Still more canoes rounding Alki Point, a few at a time, and singing can be heard from shore. We’re off to the beach to see if any canoe families have yet to depart.

11:20 AM: Still a few departing Alki. Adding photos from our time there earlier this morning during preparations for departure:

As listed on the Paddle to Puyallup home page, some participants have come a very long way. Announced during Alki arrivals yesterday was a canoe with paddlers from an indigenous people in Peru.