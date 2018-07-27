West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Paddle to Puyallup resumes with canoe families departing Alki, heading south

July 27, 2018 10:22 am
2 COMMENTS
10:22 AM: That’s the view from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook along Beach Drive right now as canoe families on the Paddle to Puyallup journey continue leaving Alki after an overnight stop (WSB arrival coverage here), headed for their second-to-last stop, Dash Point. More to come.

10:42 AM: Still more canoes rounding Alki Point, a few at a time, and singing can be heard from shore. We’re off to the beach to see if any canoe families have yet to depart.

11:20 AM: Still a few departing Alki. Adding photos from our time there earlier this morning during preparations for departure:

As listed on the Paddle to Puyallup home page, some participants have come a very long way. Announced during Alki arrivals yesterday was a canoe with paddlers from an indigenous people in Peru.

2 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Paddle to Puyallup resumes with canoe families departing Alki, heading south"

  • Susan July 27, 2018 (12:43 pm)
    Reply

    How many canoes are there?  I’ve been watching them pass Fauntleroy Cove for over an hour…and contemplating their history in these waters.  

    • WSB July 27, 2018 (1:31 pm)
      Reply

      More than 100 were registered to participate. There were at least 60 at Alki – we didn’t get a final count.

