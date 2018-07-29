HAPPENING NOW: Last chance to visit the 2018 Alki Art Fair

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Little League 12-year-old All-Stars will play for state championship

3:32 PM: The West Seattle Little League 12-year-old All-Stars bounced back with a victory in their must-win game at Sedro-Woolley, so they're off to the state championship game tomorrow! The photo and report are from Barry J. White: Scenes of joy in the Skagit as the West Seattle Little League All S...