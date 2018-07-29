HAPPENING NOW: Last chance to visit the 2018 Alki Art Fair

You have a little more time to go browse at the beach as the 2018 Alki Art Fair (co-sponsored by WSB) continues until 6 pm. More than 80 artists, plus two stages of music:
That’s COCO, performing on the main stage (east of Alki Bathhouse) when we stopped by earlier this afternoon (trivia from fair staff, we’re told the band members all work for Starbucks). Here’s the full music schedule; here’s our preview from earlier this week with the artist/vendor list; here’s our Saturday coverage. You can still catch the shuttle to/from the fair (which is all along the beach boardwalk, Alki Avenue SW between 59th and 64th) until 6:30 – details on the AAF website.
| 0 COMMENTS