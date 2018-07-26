West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Don Armeni Boat Ramp mystery event is indeed Diner en Blanc – Seattle

July 26, 2018 7:54 pm
7:54 PM: As guessed by WSB commenters last month when we published word of a somewhat mysterious private event set for Don Armeni Boat Ramp tonight, it’s indeed Diner en Blanc – Seattle, the latest local event in which hundreds of people pay for the privilege of dressing in white and bringing a picnic to a location that’s kept secret until they’re bused there.

Thanks for the texted video and photo! We expect to add more later. The event is scheduled to continue until about 11 pm.

ADDED 8:24 PM: Another photo we’ve received:

(Thanks to Craig Baerwaldt for that photo and this next one:)

Participants had to bring their own tables and chairs as well as providing their own picnic!

9:52 PM: Another photo from Craig, after sunset:

Side note: We checked yesterday and this morning and noticed there were no “No Parking” signs for this event at or near Don Armeni, just the NP signage for a film shoot tomorrow. Then a reader e-mailed us this afternoon to say they encountered someone amending the signs to kick in at 4 pm today instead, with just hours’ advance. Let us know if you got a ticket as a result.

10 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Don Armeni Boat Ramp mystery event is indeed Diner en Blanc - Seattle"

  • rant! July 26, 2018 (8:30 pm)
    Seattle is really awful when it comes to late-notice no parking signage.  Not to single out this one event, but if you peruse the seattle reddit pages they are rife with examples of the city or workers putting up no parking notices and then towing/ticketing within hours–which is clearly illegal.  When people complain and if they have photos/evidence the city tends to apologize, but, again, that’s only if they’re caught!  I know it’s small potatoes, but it really irks me how common this is in Seattle.

    • WSB July 26, 2018 (9:02 pm)
      Yes, I know; the Seattle subreddits are my favorite aggregators (ultimately that’s what they’re most valuable for) so I check in a couple times a day to make sure I’m not missing some huge story. Usually around here the signs go up well in advance which is why, when we didn’t see signage related to this either last night or this morning, I started wondering if it was even going to happen or if maybe the Diner people changed the location …

  • Tamsen Spengler July 26, 2018 (9:32 pm)
    Who is the organizer and/or sponsor for this event? 

  • mark47n July 26, 2018 (9:34 pm)
    Wow…that’s….super white.

  • steve July 26, 2018 (9:44 pm)
    This is weird. I have so many questions.If I wore black would I be asked to leave? is there gonna be black party?Why white? What does it mean?why not wear what you like and meet people?Is there a band with dancing, or do they play rap music, or DJ?

    • WSB July 26, 2018 (9:51 pm)
      Some background via Wikipedia.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/D%C3%AEner_en_Blanc

      Yes, I think the dress code is mandatory. When we got a media advisory it said WE would have to wear white if we came to photograph it; we said, well, we don’t even OWN any white clothing so guess we’ll just photograph it from the sidewalk, and they then indicated some willingness to compromise. (As it turned out, we had to rely on reader photos anyway – THANK YOU – as we both had unmissable community meetings to cover.) As for the music – perhaps participants or nearby residents can answer. – TR

  • WS Whitey July 26, 2018 (10:19 pm)
    An ” All White Dinner Party”? This is what West Seattle has become😔 

    • WSB July 26, 2018 (10:34 pm)
      This isn’t a WS-initiated thing. See link above. Last year it was at Myrtle Edwards. Don Armeni has an awesome view but it’s a rather humble setting so it’s almost amusing to consider that it was chosen for this party.

