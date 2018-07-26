HAPPENING NOW: Don Armeni Boat Ramp mystery event is indeed Diner en Blanc – Seattle

7:54 PM: As guessed by WSB commenters last month when we published word of a somewhat mysterious private event set for Don Armeni Boat Ramp tonight, it’s indeed Diner en Blanc – Seattle, the latest local event in which hundreds of people pay for the privilege of dressing in white and bringing a picnic to a location that’s kept secret until they’re bused there.

Thanks for the texted video and photo! We expect to add more later. The event is scheduled to continue until about 11 pm.

ADDED 8:24 PM: Another photo we’ve received:

(Thanks to Craig Baerwaldt for that photo and this next one:)

Participants had to bring their own tables and chairs as well as providing their own picnic!

9:52 PM: Another photo from Craig, after sunset:

Side note: We checked yesterday and this morning and noticed there were no “No Parking” signs for this event at or near Don Armeni, just the NP signage for a film shoot tomorrow. Then a reader e-mailed us this afternoon to say they encountered someone amending the signs to kick in at 4 pm today instead, with just hours’ advance. Let us know if you got a ticket as a result.