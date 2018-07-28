HAPPENING NOW: Benefit barbecue and car wash for family of South Delridge murder victim Michael Abay

Two WSB commenters mentioned that family and friends of Michael Abay, stabbed to death in South Delridge a little over a week ago, planned a car-wash fundraiser near the scene at 16th SW and SW Cambridge. And now a texter has sent word that it’s under way and that Mr. Abay’s family was setting up a benefit barbecue there too. “I happened to stumble on them as they were setting up. I gave the day’s first donation and they gave me a big hug. Don’t know why it brought me to tears!” said the texter. No arrest reported in the case yet. (Photo from Abay family’s GoFundMe page)