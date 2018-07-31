West Seattle, Washington

01 Wednesday

70℉

FOLLOWUP: Puget Ridge Playground ‘preferred design’ unveiled

July 31, 2018 9:36 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Puget Ridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Back in June, we covered Seattle Parks visiting Puget Ridge to show the draft plan for overhauling the neighborhood playground. Now, with the feedback gathered during that meeting and a gathering in April, there’s a “preferred design” – you can see it above (or here). The announcement explains that it is “based on the public input, accessible standards, other park design standards, and budget limitations. The intent of the preferred design is to maintain the bones of the existing park, include new play structures that are accessible to all abilities – focused on young kids, and improve seating and gathering.” Got feedback? Parks will take comments until August 13th – email project planner Libby Hubson at libby.hudson@seattle.gov. The project team told us in June they hope to start work this fall on the overhaul, budgeted at $300,000.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Puget Ridge Playground 'preferred design' unveiled"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann