West Seattle, Washington

31 Tuesday

76℉

DEVELOPMENT: Townhouses planned for 5616 California SW, next to C & P Coffee

July 31, 2018 12:08 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Development | West Seattle news

That’s the King County Assessor photo of the 93-year-old house at 5616 California SW, next to C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). Five months after the coffeehouse’s proprietors bought their property at 5612 California SW to spare it from redevelopment, their southern neighbor appears demolition-bound: City files show an early-stage proposal for eight townhouses with five offstreet-parking spaces (though none are required, because it’s in a frequent-transit zone). As with the C&P site, this is a 7,500-square-foot parcel zoned Lowrise 3. The site plan in the city’s online file shows three townhouses would face California and three would be on the alley, with north-facing entries for the two between them. The coffeehouse site is bordered on the north by an apartment building with ground-floor commercial.

Share This

1 Reply to "DEVELOPMENT: Townhouses planned for 5616 California SW, next to C & P Coffee"

  • Swede. July 31, 2018 (12:49 pm)
    Reply

    Perfect timing for C&P! That would been the same for their lot if they haven’t managed to buy it. Best coffee shop in town! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann