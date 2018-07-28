CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Little League 12-year-old All-Stars will play for state championship

The West Seattle Little League 12-year-old All-Stars bounced back with a victory in their must-win game at Sedro-Woolley, so they’re off to the state championship game tomorrow! The photo and report are from Barry J. White:

Scenes of joy in the Skagit as the West Seattle Little League All Stars hang on for a thrilling 7-6 win over Pacific to advance to the winner-take-all state championship game and a trip to regionals. The two teams meet for the third time in four days at noon tomorrow at Tesarik Field in Sedro-Woolley. Regardless of tomorrow’s outcome, today’s game of spectacular defensive plays, hitting stars, and unlikely pitching heroes will live long in memory.

More later! Thanks also to Cami MacNamara for updates via Twitter, including the moment of victory and jubilation that followed: