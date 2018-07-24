CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Karate Academy’s Kris Wilder in Hall of Fame

The photo and report are from West Seattle Karate Academy:

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, local martial arts instructor Kris Wilder was inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame for Life Time Achievement. The event was held at the Sheraton Downtown OKC, which culminated a weeklong celebration of the martial arts. The black-tie affair was attended by more than 300 guest, where the Class of 2018 was welcomed.

Kris Wilder started teaching in West Seattle 26 years ago at the West Seattle YMCA. His school is now located on the corner of Roxbury and 35th. He is the author of several best-selling books regarding martial arts, safety, and self-achievement. Wilder says, “I love teaching here, working with some of the best students, parents, and seekers you will ever find. I am honored they walk into the karate dojo every evening and give their best. And sometimes they even laugh at my jokes.”