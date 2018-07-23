City Council approves new laws protecting domestic workers

(Seattle Channel video of this afternoon’s council meeting; domestic-workers item is at one hour in)

Passed today by the City Council: What’s described as the nation’s first city laws “that specifically protect nannies, caretakers, house cleaners, gardeners, and other domestic workers,” according to the announcement from the bill’s sponsor, citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. Her announcement says the new protections for domestic workers include:

*Hiring entities must pay domestic workers the minimum hourly wage; *Domestic workers must receive proper rest and meal breaks, including a 30-minute uninterrupted meal break if they work more than five consecutive hours for the same hiring entity, and a 10-minute rest break if they work more than four consecutive hours, or pay in lieu; *A domestic worker who resides or sleeps at their place of employment will not be required to work more than six consecutive days without an unpaid 24-hour period of consecutive rest; *Hiring entities will not be allowed to retain a domestic worker’s personal effects and documents; and, *The legislation establishes a Domestic Workers Standards Board, which will be made up of workers, hiring entities, worker organizations and community members. The board will convene during the first quarter of 2019, and will be tasked with recommending how to implement new labor standards, such as retirement benefits, worker’s compensation and sick leave.

The new laws take effect July 1st of next year. You can read the full announcement here; the full text of the legislation is here.