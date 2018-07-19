West Seattle, Washington

Another West Seattle project gets its first Design Review date: 3201 SW Avalon Way

July 19, 2018 3:43 pm
|      16 COMMENTS
(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

Starting with tonight’s meeting for 4747 California SW, four projects are now on the Southwest Design Review Board calendar for the next two months. A September 20th date has just been added for 3201 SW Avalon Way, proposed for 7 stories, 152 apartments, and 80 offstreet-parking spaces. We first told you about this project last December, when the early-stage proposal surfaced for the site of the 28-unit Golden Tee Apartments at Avalon/Genesee. The September 20th review – which would focus on the size/shape/siting of the building, since it’s the Early Design Guidance phase – is set for 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon); if you have comments before that, you can e-mail Abby Weber (abby.weber@seattle.gov), the city planner assigned to the project.

16 Replies to "Another West Seattle project gets its first Design Review date: 3201 SW Avalon Way"

  • Wmyron July 19, 2018 (4:30 pm)
    152 apartments > 80 off-street parking spots…. unless they are using some kind of new common core math….Maybe the “extra” parking spots needed can be on the 16th or 17th fairway at the golf course….

    • Kram July 19, 2018 (5:46 pm)
      You’re implying they will need it. Seattle doesn’t require parking for every unit and many developments require none. This building will be in a frequent transit area and the thought/hope is to get people to take the bus and not drive. There’s also an environmental factor here. Another factor is cost. If you require parking for each tenant you now have very expensive buildings and maximized rent. To even get close to something resembling affordable you need to start with making the building affordable.  Bet that golf course isn’t there in 20 years anyway…

  • MacJ July 19, 2018 (5:12 pm)
    Glad to see that ugly building getting replaced. Would look forward to similar news about the old Pizza Hut looking church down the street.

    • Goldie July 19, 2018 (11:16 pm)
      MacJ… It’s sinfully ugly, though, some of the fleek 60’s features within my home will be treasured.  The hustle is real.  

  • not yourbackyard July 19, 2018 (6:09 pm)
    Sure all of you that don’t like the view, also don’t live in the neighborhood, but have contributed to the speedway Avalon has become. 152 more units on this street is beyond what the infrastructure can handle and the city is absolutely not going to address that in the development give away.  None of you imposing your will on everyone else’s neighborhood are living here to deal with the consequences. Really tired of the rhetoric from all who think only their vision is best for everyone else. If you don’t live on Avalon, you have no money on the table and your opinion is worthless.

    • KM July 19, 2018 (7:46 pm)
      Does Avalon have their own Mayor and City Council? Is it a private road? A separate municipality? 

  • just wondering July 19, 2018 (6:38 pm)
    By the time the bus gets to that area on Avalon in rush hour aren’t they  standing room only?

    • Swede. July 19, 2018 (11:00 pm)
      The Rapidride C-line is usually full leaving the Cali/Alaska junction yes. The other lines I can’t say since I never ridden them in the morning. 

  • Derek July 19, 2018 (7:27 pm)
    I already can’t find any parking on Avalon! I’m sure this is going to help :(

  • JB July 19, 2018 (8:15 pm)
    Key word is “Hope” they will use transit.  If you believe that one, I’d  sell you a great piece of property.  When is this going to stop, can’t get out of Wes Settle any time during the day as it is.  When it takes over can 1/12 hour a day to commute on the Viaduct now, it’s only can get worse with more traffic and no viaduct.

    • Matt July 19, 2018 (9:23 pm)
      I’d like to buy a great piece of property, especially if it is 5 min commute! 

  • Stephanie July 19, 2018 (8:35 pm)
    Oh Yay more File Cabinets. Absolutely no thought on original architecture. UGLY FILE CABINETS!

    • WSB July 19, 2018 (9:35 pm)
      Have you seen an early design rendering? There was nothing in the file when I looked again before publishing this.

  • TJ July 19, 2018 (9:56 pm)
    What is the environmental factor there Kram? And hoping they will use the bus is at best wishful thinking. Even if some do, most of them will still have cars. The city is completely turning a blind eye to crowded streets by not addressing them, and allowing so much more growth. And real affordable housing would be built outside of Seattle, like 16th in White Center or 1st Ave in Burien, areas that look the same as the late 1980’s. 

  • AMD July 19, 2018 (10:31 pm)
    For the millionth time, when people with cars choose to live in places that do not include storage for their vehicles, that is the resident’s fault, not the city’s.  I do not understand the push to have the city force car storage on people, especially given the offense people take when the city “forces” their views on other things (sugar tax, Styrofoam takeout container ban, etc.).  Either you want the city to hold everyone’s hand and tell them what to do with their stuff or you don’t.  

  • Goldie July 19, 2018 (11:24 pm)
    The hustle to find a new home is real!

