2 chances to talk with 2 City Councilmembers in West Seattle this week

Two West Seattle events before week’s end will each offer a chance to talk with/hear from two city councilmembers:

THURSDAY: The West Seattle Transportation Coalition has just announced that its guests this Thursday night will be Councilmembers Lisa Herbold (WS/South Park District 1) and Teresa Mosqueda (citywide Position 8). (6:30 pm July 26th, Neighborhood House High Point, 6400 Sylvan Way SW)

FRIDAY: Councilmember Herbold’s periodic in-district office hours will include Councilmember Lorena González (citywide Position 9, and a WS resident) for the first hour and a half, according to her weekly update. (2-6:45 pm July 27th, with CM Gonzalez there until 3:30 pm, Southwest Neighborhood Service Center, 2801 SW Thistle)

Both are open to the public – just show up.