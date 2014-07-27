West Seattle, Washington

Shadowland

July 27, 2014 9:06 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news
  • American Pub Food
  • 4458 California SW, Seattle, WA
  • 206-420-3817
  • Takeout/Delivery:Yes/ No
  • Beverages: Full bar
  • Other Notes: 21 and over; no reservations; brunch on weekends. Daily happy hour 3-6 pm and 10 pm-1 am. Brunch: Sat.–Sun. 10 am–3 pm. 
  • Neighborhood: The Junction
  • 21+ Only: Yes
  • Bar: Yes
  • Daypart(s): Brunch, Dinner, Late Night, Lunch,
  • Working Hours:
    Saturday, Sunday: 10:00am-2:00am
    -
    Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 11:00am-2:00am

 

MENU: Click here

The information above could change at any time, but we will do our best to keep it current; if you know of any changes, please let us know at editor@westseattleblog.com or 206/293-6302.

If you have dined here recently, you are welcome to post a brief review/comment/observation below. If you are affiliated with the restaurant or its owners/employees, you must disclose that. If your review focuses on a complaint, WSB rules are that you must include an explanation of how you brought it to the manager or owner’s attention and what their response was. WSB management reserves the right to delete any comment for any reason. Thank you!

9 Replies to "Shadowland"

  • Elaine Ike June 17, 2012 (7:32 pm)
    Reply

    Just had some Father’s Day snacks at Shadowland. They have a new chef, recently from Monsoon in Bellevue and Spring Hill before it changed the menu. The Happy Hour snacks were the best we’ve had there. You are in for a treat if you haven’t been to Shadowland lately.

  • shed22 July 3, 2012 (11:14 pm)
    Reply

    Not impressed at all. Had the cabbage salad, fried pickles, and burger. Mostly disgusting. The burger was saturated in “aioli” (HAHAHAHA) and dripping with fat. The pickles tasted like salted dried fish. The cabbage salad was unmemorable, except for the weird caramelized(?) pineapple. Maybe I am missing something … I reviewed the menu carefully. The intention is right but the execution is sloppy, salty, and sad, sad, sad. Get it together, Shadowland. your food is a mess.

  • Tootie October 16, 2012 (8:30 am)
    Reply

    Great service, music was classic, and food was excellent!
    I think the comment by shed22 must have been having a bad day when they posted. My experience was nothing sad or messy.

  • Courtney August 16, 2014 (10:10 am)
    Reply

    Last night we had a horrendous experience at Shadowland, so disappointed as we have had great food and service there before. We started outside and my husband and our friend ordered Moscow Mules. One was clearly all vodka, the other was all soda, it seemed the bartender forgot to mix the ingredients. Then, it was getting cool so I went inside to see if we could relocate to a table that had opened up. Our server was not in sight for several minutes, so I approached the bar. Several more minutes of standing right in front of a bartender who appeared to be busy looking at his shoes. I finally said “hello?” to get his attention. I asked if we could switch to the inside table. He said “can you tell your sever?” and just looked at me, annoyed. Apparently he could not be bothered to provide any service and wanted me to do his job.

    So, we finally find our server and she graciously buses the table so we can sit. Soon after our entrees arrive, our salad has not yet appeared. We ask and she says it is on it’s way (why didn’t it come first?) Anyway, I cut into my ribeye, which I ordered medium rare, and it is well done. She checks on us, I report the well done, and she offers to have another one prepared. Ok, right thing to do. At this point our salad has arrive, so I’m eating that when I hurt my tooth on a bizarre, plastic seeming long string that is within the salad. Strikeout number 4, and counting.

    Our friend joins us and orders a drink from our server, I order another wine. It takes 15 minutes to get his drink and my wine never shows. In the meantime, steak number 2 arrives and it is raw. Not medium rare, blue on the inside. We ask to speak to a manager and are told there is not one on site. At this point our server is so busy helping other customers (there are two servers, slammed, both female, getting no help from the two male bartenders who have the time to be rude and watch football while their female colleagues can’t keep up.)

    -No manager on a Friday night?
    -Rude bartender refusing to help and making drinks wrong, or not at all
    -Over cooked and then undercooked steak
    -A salad that arrives late with plastic inside.
    -What appears to be a gender based system for staffing, ineffective

    6 strikeouts and Shadowland is not somewhere we will go again. Internet research has not led to any mention of ownership except “thinking man’s LLC” which does not come up with anything related when googled.

    If you are an owner or manager of Shadowland, step it up. this is rediculuous.

  • Courtney September 6, 2014 (12:02 pm)
    Reply

    Update to our previous post: Shadowland management was very apologetic, comped us the meal and refunded what we paid. Also provided us a gift certificate to try again. Nice save, we will.

  • Tracie September 28, 2014 (10:10 am)
    Reply

    Shadowland has been our go-to favorite for Happy Hour all summer and we go about every other week and take friends. The food is outstanding and the drinks are ok. We went again on Friday night and came away shocked. The food was spectacular, as usual. For a drink, I had decided to skip HH and go for a Cadillac Marguerita. I asked if they had Patron, was told yes, and ordered that. My husband I happened to be sitting near the bar and had scanned for a Patron bottle, which is why we asked ahead of time. Now I was curious. As I watched the bar tender, he pulled down a brand new square bottle that was not Patron. He told our waitress (Carly) they were out of Patron. I could not hear her comment and waited for her to come and tell us what he had said. Nope. She brought our drinks and departed quickly. They were good, but again I was curious, so when our bill came, I looked carefully. We were charged for Silver Patron + a premium pour + a premium splash=$22+4+4 for 2 drinks. I asked her to bring me the bottle so I could see which Patron they used, thinking maybe there was one I didn’t know and maybe I had heard the bartender wrong. She came back and said turns out they were out of Patron, so they poured some other premium tequila, so she was comping the drinks. I said I was not buying that story because I had heard the bartender say they were out of Patron. Why did she not just come tell us and we would have said fine? Or why did the bartender not tell her to do that? Or is this the culture of the owner? I have heard of this kind of thing in other neighborhoods, but not WS. I am very sad to have it happen right here in our Hood. I would not even have minded the price, but I do mind being outright lied to and don’t appreciate being taken advantage of. Buyer Beware. Comping the drinks was not the point. Cheating is.

  • Morris January 31, 2015 (1:35 am)
    Reply

    I’ve always had great experiences here.

  • Paula February 27, 2015 (5:38 pm)
    Reply

    I stopped in at Shadowland last summer. It was a beautiful day and I had my dog with me, so went in and asked to sit at an outdoor table. I ordered a Stella and a sandwich/burger (can’t remember which – doesn’t matter). The Stella came. I enjoyed drinking a cold beer on a hot day. Then waited – and waited – and waited some more. I had been occupying myself with my cellphone, so time went by. Must have been 45 minutes. Finally went in and the server saw me – you should have seen his face. He said he had forgotten to put in my order. Mind you there was like 1 or 2 other customers sitting at the bar – probably his friends, probably watching the damn TV. He did then put in my order and I asked for it to go. Didn’t charge for the food or the beer. That was the right thing to do. Sandwich was good. This place seems to have systemic problems. Someone needs to WAKE UP!

  • steve December 24, 2016 (10:04 pm)
    Reply

    The herb fries and the dipping sauce they serve is to die for.

    Wagyu burger is great. Thanks for being open on xmas eve!

