Seattle Fish Company

May 17, 2012 2:18 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |  

  • Takeout/Delivery:Yes/ No
  • Beverages: Beer/wine
  • Other Notes: Fresh seafood cooked to order; some non-seafood dishes available. The seafood store opens at 8:30 am.
  • Neighborhood: The Junction
  • 21+ Only: No
  • Bar: No
  • Daypart(s): Dinner, Lunch,
  • Working Hours:
    Sunday: 11:00am-8:00pm
    Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm

 

MENU: Click here
The information above could change at any time, but we will do our best to keep it current; if you know of any changes, please let us know at editor@westseattleblog.com or 206/293-6302.

If you have dined here recently, you are welcome to post a brief review/comment/observation below. If you are affiliated with the restaurant or its owners/employees, you must disclose that. If your review focuses on a complaint, WSB rules are that you must include an explanation of how you brought it to the manager or owner’s attention and what their response was. WSB management reserves the right to delete any comment for any reason. Thank you!

  • Valerie July 29, 2012 (10:36 am)
    I had dinner there last night before the outdoor movie. My friend had the scallops, which looked like they were done to perfection, and I enjoyed the halibut and chips. Everything was so fresh and well done. The ordering/traffic flow and table service were a little spotty, but I’m sure they’ll get that down. It’s not enough to keep me from going back – IMHO, overall a great addition to the dining options along California!

  • Trina August 4, 2012 (9:49 pm)
    Had excellent clams and mussels there this week. I will definitely return.

  • Barbara October 23, 2012 (4:46 pm)
    Delicious clam chowder!

  • leslie February 5, 2013 (5:22 pm)
    We live around the corner from this place and utilize their takeout option frequently. Husband loves the grilled salmon with veggies and potatoes and I love the cod and chips. Everything is impeccably fresh and the prices are reasonable.

  • stephen April 12, 2013 (6:19 pm)
    Had the grilled king salmon today and it was great,everything I have had there was great and fresh and the clam chowder is to die for, try a cup you love it and there food.

  • Lyle June 9, 2013 (8:55 pm)
    The fish is always super fresh and a great value.

  • Jackie July 29, 2013 (2:26 pm)
    My husband and I dine here regularly. We usually have fish and chips, but have tried crab cakes, steamers, shrimp and chowder. All delicious. The owner and staff are superb – friendly, good service. This is also our source for purchasing seafood to prepare at home. So nice to have a great seafood place in the neighborhood.

  • Girl April 15, 2016 (5:19 pm)
    Again I thought I would try Seattle fish in West Seattle on California Av.  ..again fish great.  Chowder. Burnt.  I said something to server.  The guy who came out said *SO YOU DON’T LIKE MY SOUP????????”  No. I don’t it’s Brown not white….  Cook said it is award winning ….. I said where?  Not here.  End of conversation… Don’t buy the soup again…..   Now that is so wrong.

  • Becca August 4, 2016 (7:29 pm)
    Love love love this place. So fresh! 

  • Benjamin Kilroy December 2, 2017 (11:30 am)
    Best (cod) fish n’ chips around. Seriously. Getting a little pricy though.

