Pegasus Pizza

July 22, 2014 12:09 pm
10 COMMENTS
  • 2770 Alki SW, Seattle, WA
  • 206-932-4849
  • Takeout/Delivery:Yes/ No
  • Beverages: Beer & wine
  • Other Notes: Large parties welcome -- call for reservation
  • Neighborhood: Alki
  • 21+ Only: No
  • Bar: No
  • Daypart(s): Dinner, Lunch,
  • Working Hours:
    Friday, Saturday: 11:00am-12:00am
    Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 11:00am-11:00pm

MENU: Click here

The information above (updated 3/6/12) could change at any time, but we will do our best to keep it current; if you know of any changes, please let us know at editor@westseattleblog.com or 206/293-6302.

If you have dined here recently, you are welcome to post a brief review/comment/observation below. If you are affiliated with the restaurant or its owners/employees, you must disclose that. If your review focuses on a complaint, WSB rules are that you must include an explanation of how you brought it to the manager or owner’s attention and what their response was. WSB management reserves the right to delete any comment for any reason. Thank you!

10 Replies to "Pegasus Pizza"

  • Brent December 14, 2011 (8:53 pm)
    Pegasus is fabulous, and has been for many years. Their Tom’s Special is great with interesting ingrediants like sunflower seeds. Our daughter likes the plain cheese style. Greek salads make it a feast!

  • sbre December 30, 2011 (8:25 pm)
    I’m hooked on “The Greek” pizza, would order on once a week if the wife let me!!!!

  • Sandy Adams January 7, 2012 (10:56 am)
    If I am going to “sin” with pizza, it’ll be Pegasus for sure. The Greek pizza and the Greek salad are our faves…

  • LeeRae February 3, 2012 (5:08 pm)
    The best pizza in Seattle, since Chicago’s in the Pike Place Market went away. I know they do great, but I sure wish they’d deliver.

  • Morris February 3, 2012 (10:42 pm)
    i love their pizzas with the shredded pepperoni

  • Sandra May 10, 2013 (1:36 pm)
    I would like to order a pizza on line, however, when I hit menu. a “Cannot display”” comes on the screen. I can get the Kirkland menu, but I don’t know if it is the same as Alki.

  • chef jeremy February 15, 2014 (1:06 pm)
    going out as a chef it’s hard to find a place that does everything right! ask one of the beautiful servers what is good and prepare to let your imagionation dance with your taste buds and nutrition very important to the greeks so prepare for a family feast greek style with a side dish of love tell nic….chef Jeremy sent you for the vip exspereince goodfellas style god bless

  • 425media April 11, 2016 (5:11 am)
    Pegasus Pizza is closing 4.11.2016 for a couple of days to do some remodeling. We will post again once we have opened.

    • Alki Joe May 6, 2016 (9:23 pm)
      You’re obviously open again, but are you under new owner/management?

      Not only has the ambiance changed, so too the pizza…both for the worse.

      Too bad, it used to be the best

  • Fred August 22, 2017 (12:44 pm)
    Great pizza – love this place.

