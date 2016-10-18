West Seattle, Washington

A la Mode Pies

  • American
  • Bakery
  • Ice Cream
  • 4225 SW Alaska, Seattle
  • 206-456-4343
  • Takeout/Delivery:Yes/ Yes
  • Beverages: Beer, wine, boozy milkshakes, coffee
  • Neighborhood: The Junction
  • 21+ Only: No
  • Bar: No
  • Daypart(s): Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch,
  • Working Hours:
    Friday, Saturday: 8:00am-11:00pm
    Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 8:00am-10:00pm

 

  • Fred August 21, 2017 (10:30 pm)
    The pies are decent, definitely expensive for what you get and the service is just meh.

