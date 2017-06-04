West Seattle, Washington
From Elaine & Mark: Sadly today I saw a deceased cat laying on the curb at the SW corner of CA Ave. and Southern. Someone had covered his/her face with a towel. When I got home, I called Animal Control and requested a pickup. Hours later, when the cat was still there, I called them again and they stated they were very busy and would not get to it today or maybe even tomorrow. We just now went back to the curb with a bag to gather the cat and store him for overnight. This cat is big, maybe 14-15 lbs. He looks to be a tabby, with a mix of gray, tawny brown and some soft black. No collar. Out thought is to take him to a vet tomorrow to see if they will do a chip check. Anyone missing their furry friend can call us at 206-932-6357.
Thank you for your kindness in picking him up. You can have him scanned for a chip at any vet, but if you take him to West Seattle Animal Hospital they can also keep him for pick up from Animal Control.
Found owner, thanks Elaine ❤️.
Thank you neighbors for watching over my deceased cat and notifying me. I so appreciate your concern for him and thank you for all you did to return him to us without further harm. We got to love Austin for over 10 years and he will be missed by all of us, especially his dog.
My heart goes out to you and your family Gail. Thanks for getting back to me. Austin will be weighing on my mind for awhile.
Kari
Pets Home | 4 COMMENTS