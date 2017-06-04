SAD NEWS: Deceased cat in Gatewood – June 4, 2017 6:38 pm

From Elaine & Mark: Sadly today I saw a deceased cat laying on the curb at the SW corner of CA Ave. and Southern. Someone had covered his/her face with a towel. When I got home, I called Animal Control and requested a pickup. Hours later, when the cat was still there, I called them again and they stated they were very busy and would not get to it today or maybe even tomorrow. We just now went back to the curb with a bag to gather the cat and store him for overnight. This cat is big, maybe 14-15 lbs. He looks to be a tabby, with a mix of gray, tawny brown and some soft black. No collar. Out thought is to take him to a vet tomorrow to see if they will do a chip check. Anyone missing their furry friend can call us at 206-932-6357.