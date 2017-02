SAD NEWS: Cat hit/killed in Highland Park – February 17, 2017 8:40 pm

Sorry to pass on bad news but I am sure the owner would want to know. There was an all-black cat in the street that had been hit by a car on Henderson between 13th and 14th sw. I did not want it to get run over again so I placed the cat on the sidewalk near the curb on the north side of Henderson close to 14th. It was a beautiful cat and am sure will be missed.