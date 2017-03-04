MISSING CAT: Where’s Nutter Butter? – March 4, 2017 6:03 pm

On Tuesday morning my 14 year old cat, Nutter Butter escaped from our house (on SW Othello between 36th and 39th in West Seattle). She was wearing a purple collar with a tag that has her name and my phone number on it. She has a health condition that requires medication and cannot go more than a couple of days without it. She is microchipped. She is fairly standoffish with strangers and is likely hiding. She may have decided to wander off because this is her time to pass away. I would appreciate any help in finding her even if it’s not good news. Please call Jennifer at 206-713-6521