LOST DOG: Miniature schnauzer – December 22, 2016 12:01 pm

Our miniature schnauzer Lincoln is missing since the night of 12/21 Wednesday. Lincoln has a green collar and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen on our block 5th Ave sw and thistle st. it is a block away from Westcrest dogpark. if found please contact me at 206-949-4856. Thanks.