LOST DOG: Looking for Leo – September 16, 2017 9:17 pm

Lost white maltese answers to Leo. Left Tram’s salon around 3:30pm on Saturday.

Any info helps. 503-956-3464. Feel free to txt

  • Lore Wilhelm September 17, 2017 (12:23 am)
    Hi, It’s too late to call. (12:15 A.M.) Your dog may be at the Seattle animal shelter or vet. There is a post of a found dog on the shelters website. It says: Small White male. Animal ID# 36570112. Location- Vet-Off site. Call them tomorrow 206-386-4294. They open at 10:00 A.M. tomorrow. Thank you. There is no picture of the dog at this time.

