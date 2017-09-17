West Seattle, Washington
17 Sunday
Lost white maltese answers to Leo. Left Tram’s salon around 3:30pm on Saturday.
Any info helps. 503-956-3464. Feel free to txt
Hi, It’s too late to call. (12:15 A.M.) Your dog may be at the Seattle animal shelter or vet. There is a post of a found dog on the shelters website. It says: Small White male. Animal ID# 36570112. Location- Vet-Off site. Call them tomorrow 206-386-4294. They open at 10:00 A.M. tomorrow. Thank you. There is no picture of the dog at this time.
