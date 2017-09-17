West Seattle, Washington

18 Monday

52℉

LOST DOG: Izzy in Seaview – September 17, 2017 9:24 pm

   Pets Home   |      2 COMMENTS

Seaview area
Sunday evening
Answers to Izzy
206-276-6814

Share This

2 Replies to "LOST DOG: Izzy in Seaview"

  • Carrie September 17, 2017 (9:40 pm)
    Reply

    Hi there – I believe we may have spotted Izzy at Graham and California between 7:30 and 7:50. A friend and I attempted to catch him but he/she was spooked from a brush up with a vehicle. I believe he was not injured as he took off running full speed but that’s the last know direction I’m aware of. Crossing my fingers izzy is quickly reunited and I’ll pop back to the area tomorrow to search! 

  • Carrie September 17, 2017 (10:12 pm)
    Reply

    I’m sorry, I should have noted that he/she was headed south on California and turned east near the thriftway. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann