LOST DOG: High Point – February 1, 2017 12:08 am

. My dog Duckie is missing some where in high point. He was visiting my daughters aunts house right across the street from the cemetery. No one knows how he got out of the house or the exact time. He had to have gotten out around 8 – 9:30 PM. He is a chihuahua terrier. Very small. Friendly probably very frieghtend so he could be a little snappy to strangers. Black and white. If found please call kayla 206 8538706

1 Reply to "LOST DOG: High Point"

  • Sarah February 1, 2017 (9:18 am)
    I think I may have sighted him this morning at 8am at 18th ave sw and graham. Left you a voicemail.

