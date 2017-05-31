LOST DOG: Have you seen Shasta? – May 31, 2017 12:34 pm

Have You Seen Shasta? If So, please call me at 206-799-9288. Last night must have had some thunder, and she took off. We live off 57th AVE SW within blocks of Alki Elementary. I went down there looking for her, but didn’t find her. Someone has her. Please call me.