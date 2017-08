UPDATE: Extinguished fast - went from tree to fence to siding. Cause still under investigation but a reminder that EVERYTHING is so dry (that weekend rain wasn't much), almost any spark can lead to flame.



EARLIER: Big Seattle Fire response for possible house fire at Delridge/Holden. We're updating at this WSB link: westseattleblog.com/2017/08/seattle-fire-full-response-to-possible-delridgeholden-house-fire/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo