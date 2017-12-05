West Seattle, Washington

06 Wednesday

41℉

LOST DOG: Have you seen Brixton? – December 5, 2017 2:39 pm

Lost dog, Brixton. In Charlestown area of West Seattle please share and call (206) 890-5121 if seen .

1 Reply to "LOST DOG: Have you seen Brixton?"

  • Helpinglostpetswa December 5, 2017 (4:29 pm)
    Last seen running from the intersection of Dakota & 44th heading south on 44th around 1pm in west Seattle Please don’t chase skittished he does have a leash hanging from his collar. No tags on collar  he is micro chipped

