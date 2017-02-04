West Seattle, Washington

05 Sunday

43℉

LOST DOG: Chewie’s missing – January 25, 2017 2:01 pm

   Pets Home   |      1 COMMENT

I have lost my 1 year old daughter! Her name is Chewie and she is my son Charley’s dog! Lost in Alki neighborhood! My phone number is 206-947-3260.

Share This

1 Reply to "LOST DOG: Chewie's missing"

  • Jim McCabe February 4, 2017 (10:18 pm)
    Reply

    We saw a dog that looked a lot like this pup today (Feb 4) near 60th & Admiral, around 9:30am. Looked healthy and was doing a lot of play poses with a dog on the other side of a fence. Saw it poop across the street so it’s probably finding food somewhere. Not 100% it’s the same dog, but this looks close. Didn’t trust us to let us get closer. Definitely didn’t have a collar on. Keep up hope!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann