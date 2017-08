LOST DOG: Chewie missing in Alki – August 25, 2017 9:50 am

Our beloved family dog Chewie has gotten loose. Chewie has been seen roaming the Alki Commmunity and was last seen between 60th and 61st Ave. There has been zero spotting of her at family Veterinary clinics and animal hospital. Please call or text with leading information for Chewie to come home. 206-947-3260