SNOW DAY, ROUND 2 OF COVERAGE ON WSB: Midday updates (changes, cancellations, road trouble, etc.) westseattleblog.com/2017/02/west-seattle-snow-monday-midday-coverage/ Photo gallery (this snowperson & more of what readers have sent) westseattleblog.com/2017/02/west-seattle-snow-day-your-photos/ And we'll have afternoon/evening commute coverage too so check westseattleblog.com before you head back this way ... ... See MoreSee Less

SNOW DAY! Again, we're already in the midst of big snow coverage on WSB. The power outage is part of our main ongoing story: westseattleblog.com/2017/02/west-seattle-snow-monday-morning-updates-2/

We also have a separate school-closure list going:

westseattleblog.com/2017/02/west-seattle-snow-school-changes-for-monday/

Any info/pix/etc., best way to get us is our 24/7 text/voice hotline 206-293-6302 ... and keep checking WSB for new info ... thank you and stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less

Photo