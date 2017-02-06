West Seattle, Washington

LOST DOG: Black lab – February 6, 2017 12:23 pm

Lost:
Name: Abby
Breed: Labrador
Color: all black
Medium build, all black fur, very sweet, very friendly.

May not have collar on.

Contact Steve, 206.235.5944 **updated number

2 Replies to "LOST DOG: Black lab"

  • Steve February 6, 2017 (12:50 pm)
    206.235.5944

    Thabk you!

  • Larissa February 6, 2017 (12:53 pm)
    CORRECTION: phone number is 206.235.5944.

