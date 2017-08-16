West Seattle, Washington
**Update: Toby has been found as of Wednesday 8/16**
Unfortunately my two cats have gone missing while I was out of town attending a funeral. The black and white “tuxedo” is a small female about 8 years old named Meowzer. She suffers from auditory induced seziures; keys jingling or foil crinkling might cause her to have a seziure and she can become very disoriented afterwards. The other cat is a male “tabby” named Toby; he’s mostly gray/brown with black stripes; he’s had some hot spots lately and has been biting his fur on hind legs making it look a little patchy. Both cats are very friendly and have been known to walk into someone’s house or apartment and make themselves right at home. They went missing Monday August 14th on the west side of the Alaska junction. They live on 44th and Alaska and have been seen by my neighbors in the alley on the block behind True Value. Please call with any info Stephanie 206-380-2093. Thank you so much; they are my world and they are loved dearly!
Stephanie, I am sorry that your cats escaped. Chances are that they are very close to your home . I am happy to loan you traps. Please also look at the Missing Pet Partnership website for excellent ideas on how to get them back home. Marianne (206) 719-4864
Hi –
I believe I have Meowzer. . I found her Monday walking near True Value. I brought her to my vet and she did not have a chip. I think she was dehydrated. I can bring her to you today – will you be home during the day. She is very sweet.
Nancy
206.793.6857
Unfortunately I don’t think the owner is tracking this thread.
I left her a voicemail…… thanks!
Pets Home | 6 COMMENTS