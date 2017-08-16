UPDATE – LOST CATS: Near The Junction – August 15, 2017 6:21 pm

**Update: Toby has been found as of Wednesday 8/16**

Unfortunately my two cats have gone missing while I was out of town attending a funeral. The black and white “tuxedo” is a small female about 8 years old named Meowzer. She suffers from auditory induced seziures; keys jingling or foil crinkling might cause her to have a seziure and she can become very disoriented afterwards. The other cat is a male “tabby” named Toby; he’s mostly gray/brown with black stripes; he’s had some hot spots lately and has been biting his fur on hind legs making it look a little patchy. Both cats are very friendly and have been known to walk into someone’s house or apartment and make themselves right at home. They went missing Monday August 14th on the west side of the Alaska junction. They live on 44th and Alaska and have been seen by my neighbors in the alley on the block behind True Value. Please call with any info Stephanie 206-380-2093. Thank you so much; they are my world and they are loved dearly!