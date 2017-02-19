LOST CAT: White and gray, 8th/Roxbury – February 19, 2017 5:03 pm

Lost white & gray cat in Highland Park, 8th Ave SW & Roxbury

Our sweet Esme seems to have snuck out from our house on 8th and Roxbury. She recently transitioned back to an indoor cat due to dietary restrictions and has been anxious to go outside. We are estimating she escaped Friday as nobody recalls seeing her yesterday. If you see this fuzzy lady (no tags or collar), please contact me. Even when she was mostly an outdoor cat, it was unlike her to not come home for breakfast and dinner. Getting worried. She is microchipped, but we took her in as a stray in 2007 as the phone number linked to the chip was disconnected. Sadly I never updated it so not sure how much it will help. I do have the chip number for verification purposes if someone happened to take her to a shelter. Thanks for your help neighbors. Contact number 206-291-2494 or danielle.slota@gmail.com