West Seattle, Washington
18 Friday
-FIDDY is Missing.
Upper Fauntleroy 36th-37th and SW TRENTON ST area.
No collar-
About 5 years old.
Went out August 11th never returned.
-I empathize with all the lost animal owners..difficult to lose a loved one..any info appreciated Tom 206 935 4370 thanks
Possible fiddy sighting around 0600 on Holden between 30th and 31st. White triangle chest and paws. He was on the south side of Holden. Was driving and circled back but couldn’t locate him. Good luck. Hope he is found.
