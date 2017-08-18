LOST CAT: Where’s Fiddy? – August 16, 2017 9:35 am

-FIDDY is Missing.

Upper Fauntleroy 36th-37th and SW TRENTON ST area.

No collar-

About 5 years old.

Went out August 11th never returned.

-I empathize with all the lost animal owners..difficult to lose a loved one..any info appreciated Tom 206 935 4370 thanks